Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

As you try to resolve long-standing issues, stars start favouring you. Never put too much trust in a coworker, as they may let you down. Investment returns may not be enough to buy something. Today, spend time with your family to improve your mood. Helping others may be on top of your mind. Professionally taking up a hobby would be a great idea. You may get the go-ahead for a solo trip. Renters may find suitable homes. Go for a walk to beat the blues. Some fresh air and exercise will restore your energy.

Love Focus: If you're already in a relationship, you definitely need a night of romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You'll be amazed by what you can do today. You may be able to impress coworkers with your creativity and efficiency. Those in the service sector can get desired transfer. As your loan paperwork goes smoothly, you can buy a home. Unexpected gains will make up for recent losses today. Health supplements can help you achieve your ideal figure and body. A chance to join friends on a trip may arise soon. A small issue can snowball into a major controversy at home, straining family ties. To avoid aggravating the situation, be tactful and patient.

Love Focus: You may cross paths with someone today, which instantly elevates your mood.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

On some days, you're easily distracted, but not today. You may be pressed to finish an assignment, so focus. Your parents may support you in an unpredictable path because they care about you. As old payments clear up, finances will improve today. This day may benefit students. Advice from experts can prove to be really helpful. You should curb your bad eating habits to lead a happy and carefree life. The journey can be more fun than the destination today. Finding the right person to renovate or remodel your home will be easy today.

Love focus: You can strike up a friendship with someone you meet in a family function.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is the time to strategize a way forward to work problems you've been putting off for so long. You may get a breakthrough. You must be creative in your investment strategies and try out different approaches. If you're serious about your health, you might decide to establish regular mealtimes. Those who recently purchased a home or land may soon be able to move in. A family reunion will be useful in mending fences at home and making everyone happy again. Taking a business trip should be a lot of fun.

Love focus: There are signs that an old friendship may turn romantic. Weigh the pros and cons before proceeding.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day begins well as your energy level rises. Suggestions from subordinates will help you find a solution. This may improve the work environment, so hurry. You may get new investment opportunities and lucrative ideas that pay off well. Those with commuting issues are likely to find a solution soon. Students can focus on their studies and should do well in tests. Some elderly relatives may be too nosey and disrupt the peace. Avoid being rude despite provocation. Changes made at home, however, may be received well and restore harmony.

Love Focus: You'll meet someone who motivates you, and that can be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Professionally, you must generate enthusiasm before launching a new initiative. You must be wary of anyone trying to lure you into a shady scheme. Getting sucked into office gossip can be costly. The salaried shouldn't speculate because it can put them in the red. Some of you may travel with friends after much delay. Give up junk food and excesses to enjoy good health. Waiting for academic results can be agonising if you're unsure of your performance. Be hopeful; things will work out. Have fun being the centre of attention among your loved ones. So enjoy family time.

Love Focus: Heartfelt matters will bring you peace and joy today. A chance encounter with an interesting and attractive person is likely today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, a business or professional opportunity may surprise you. Your source of income should be solid and steady today, so you shouldn't have any major financial problems. You'll have social control as the tide turns in your favour. This a positive sign for your professional life as your ideas and suggestions may help you succeed. Now is a good time to go on a family pilgrimage or visit a religious site. You can buy commercial property today at a good rate. Students can excel with help from mentors and parents. A holistic approach to health may help you.

Love Focus: Adapting to others' needs may make you feel second-best, but focusing on your partner's wants will keep you in good standing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

You must be careful with something new, Scorpios. You will push through obstacles and ride out life's ups and downs with grace and determination. Good business opportunities may arise, and trades may be successful. With free money flow, your finances can stabilise. Getting in shape won't be as tough as you might think. You'll likely overcome all obstacles and reach your higher education goals. You must understand family feelings and act accordingly to maintain a loving bond. You can expect to be treated like a VIP on an official trip. Premature possession of the house is possible.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship may begin today as you find yourself drawn to a fascinating new person.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You have excellent skills, which will take you where you need to go in your professional field. Your work on a project or assignment will be appreciated. Increasing your fortune is predicted as money flows in from unexpected directions. Family prestige can be boosted by a child's or relative's success. Recurrent illness is likely to go away. A property issue may need your full attention to resolve. Thanks to your friends and their advice, the business may thrive. Business short-distance travel can be hectic and stressful.

Love focus: Today, you can go on a date with someone special. Partner will appreciate your romantic efforts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

As you take the appropriate steps to win over the decision-makers, things will improve at the workplace. The family business has the potential to yield some monetary gain. You'll get help when you need it if you're cooperative and kind. You will feel compelled to pursue a partnership with more spiritual depth. You might be in a giddy state of mind because of your upcoming trip. It is critical that you stick to a diet and regularly check your blood sugar levels. The academic front looks positive, and students will be able to focus on their work. Real estate transactions may continue to yield positive results.

Love focus: It can be a challenging day for your relationship, so be calm and talk to your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your career will improve today, giving you pride and joy. Career-wise, you're doing well and achieving your goals. Money flows in, keeping you financially strong as your calculated risk pays off. Some people may finally have the opportunity to fulfil long-desired social obligations. Some would benefit greatly from beginning an intensive exercise programme. The promise you made to another person must be kept. Do not enter into any property ventures with new people in haste.

Love Focus: If you feel attracted to a coworker, you shouldn't ignore those feelings. However, avoid improper behaviour.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may enjoy the new responsibilities and power of your promotion. Stay calm and carry on doing what you're doing. Bonuses and salary increases are on the cards for employees. A newfound interest in health and fitness will motivate you to improve your physical condition. Your cheery and witty nature will ease domestic tension and restore joy. You'll have a successful big event if you try hard. Some may go on an adventure trip. Practising yoga or going for a walk or jog will do you good. Higher education students may ultimately succeed in their endeavours.

Love Focus: Instead of being swept away by the emotions of a new love, sow the seeds of a long, loving, mutually enjoyable relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON