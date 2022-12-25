Weekly Horoscope Gemini, 25-31 December 2022: An advantageous time

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini natives may be entering an advantageous period now. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, if you want to succeed in life, you need to pull yourself together and boost your confidence. Stalled processes may now resume on a more promising note. Your emotional and intellectual freedom may increase as a result. Someone with more life experience may be able to offer you some helpful guidance. The prospects for Gemini students interested in studying abroad are promising. Volunteering and spiritual pursuits are options for Gemini natives. Some of you may also be able to travel to another country. However, it will only occur for those who have already tried to achieve the same thing. To have the backing of your friends is a wonderful thing indeed. It looks like those Gemini natives who are venturing into international trade may do well. Positive outcomes are also expected for those Gemini students who intend to study in a foreign country.

Gemini Finance Weekly

New business partnerships are recommended for those Gemini natives who want to achieve sustained expansion. In the long run, you may find yourself in a much better financial position as both your income and investments increase. In addition, your financial situation could improve unexpectedly if you receive benefits.

Gemini Family Weekly

You can count on the help of your older sibling(s). Feel free to invite people over, Gemini natives. Plan a meal, freshen up the house, and think about inviting people over. Relax and enjoy yourself for a while. Couples who get married can increase the joy in the home by having children.

Gemini Career Weekly

Issues in the workplace could be caused by your failure to formulate a comprehensive plan for your professional development. Altercations and arguments are possible in the working world. Your boss may get a little irritated with your methods. Explore the possibility of discovering the cause.

Gemini Health Weekly

In order to get your life back on track, you need to leave the house and engage in some physical activity. Gemini natives' plans to start participating in sports at this time would be well-served. Avoiding overeating and increasing fluid intake can help the body eliminate accumulated toxins.

Gemini Love Life Weekly

If you're currently single, it can be helpful to have the support of someone you find attractive. Improve your chemistry with each other. Make an elaborate present or plan an offbeat date to show some love, Gemini natives.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON