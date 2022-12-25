Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, 25-31 December 2022: A promising job opening

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius natives may remain go-getters all week long. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, taking risks may become easier for you, and you may be able to accomplish goals that were previously out of reach. Your professional life is entering a fruitful period. You may be well-respected in your field. Encouraging career news may soon be forthcoming for job seekers. A good week for business is possible for you as well. Your financial situation may improve as a result of the significant increase in your income. However, you might have to put in some work to achieve a healthy equilibrium in your personal life. You'll have to cater to your significant other's demands, some of which may not be rational. Aquarius students hoping to ace a tough test now is the time to do it. There may be an added boost to your efforts if your elders approve of them. Those Aquarius natives who are serious about making a life change abroad may be able to do so. Success is likely for those who take legal action concerning ancestral property this week.

Aquarius Finance Weekly

In some cases, assistance from a business partner can be the key to maintaining steady revenue growth. However, Aquarians should not make unnecessary purchases and only use funds for necessities.

Aquarius Family Weekly

If things have been rocky in your relationships with friends and family, try to work things out. Pay attention to your elders and consult them when necessary to improve your quality of life. The love and affection between family members will likely grow, and ties may normalize shortly.

Aquarius Career Weekly

You'll be more open to trying out novel approaches in the workplace, which may help you advance your career and lead to greater personal fulfilment. A promising job opening that you've been eyeing for some time may present itself to you.

Aquarius Health Weekly

Particular attention should be paid to stress and anxiety-related health problems. During this time, you may devote a great deal of energy to matters of a religious or spiritual nature. It may elevate your peace of mind and tranquillity.

Aquarius Love Life Weekly

This week, it's essential to keep your cool, so you don't get into pointless fights with your significant other. In a relationship, you shouldn't force your partner to make a commitment. They are probably not prepared to do so just yet. Instead, give them some time to process this information.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON