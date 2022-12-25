Weekly Horoscope Libra, 25-31 December 2022: Professional advancement

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

This week holds the potential for prosperous exchanges, increased wealth, and perhaps even professional advancement for Libra natives. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, there shouldn't be any significant issues in Libra natives' life this week. But don't let your guard down because you're pretty sure you're going to win in the end; instead, stay alert and persistent. Your intelligence and capacity to grasp new ideas may improve. The importance of family is not likely to change this week. This week is ideal for wrapping up any unfinished business on the home front for Libra natives. Avoid discussing personal or professional issues with random people. Gossipers and jealous people are to be avoided at all costs. Use common sense when deciding what to talk about. If you have been thinking about buying or selling a home for some time, now is a good time to do so. Do not risk your health by taking any kind of trip this week. Meditating can help Libra students and those with a thirst for knowledge maintain mental clarity and concentration.

Libra Finance Weekly

There are likely to be several openings for you to raise your income, which will allow you to better your current financial situation. In addition, Libra business owners can anticipate a rise in revenue. Lottery or gambling may pay handsome dividends.

Libra Family Weekly

On the home front, you can count on your parents’ unwavering support for anything you do. You may have better communication with your distant kin, and they may support any suggestion you might make this week.

Libra Career Weekly

Alterations and new employment opportunities are possible for Libra natives. New employees can expect their coworkers to support them as they learn the ropes of their position. Opportunities to advance to positions of greater responsibility within your organization are abundant. As a result, you can expect to take on additional responsibilities.

Libra Health Weekly

As the week progresses, you are likely to experience a surge of vitality and health. Do your best to focus on something imaginative. Stretch out and build muscle with yoga. If you're hoping to use this week to get in better shape, the energy it brings could be just what you need to get started.

Libra Love Life Weekly

Don't be afraid to tell the one you love how you feel. A positive response is possible. People who are looking for a partner should not isolate themselves. Fruitful romantic encounters await you this week. Do not shut yourself up in your house; instead, go out and have some fun with your friends.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

