Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, 25-31 December 2022: Check your future troubles

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This week should prove fruitful for Sagittarius natives. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, when it comes to your personal life, you can count on having a lot of love and support from your spouse and family. If you want to get everything done in your professional life on time, you need to avoid any mental stress. The wrath of the elders is sure to descend upon any sign of laxity. Sagittarius natives planning a trip right now are likely to have good luck. This week is suitable for trips both near and far. If you're looking to increase your calm, engaging in spiritual practices is a great idea. Decide on a course of action for your finances after giving it some thought and clearing your head. There may be some of you who encounter difficulties in your educational pursuits. The romantic lives of students shouldn't be allowed to distract them from their studies. Take care not to sign anything that could cause you future trouble.

Sagittarius Finance Weekly

In general, Sagittarius natives should stay away from investing money and instead focus on gathering funds in one place. When dealing with money, it's important to keep your wits about you. There's a chance that some borrowers may get their money back.

Sagittarius Family Weekly

Care and love for family are a must this week, Sagittarius natives. Family meals, whether brunch or dinner, are easy to plan and can revitalize your ties. It would be best if you made an effort to talk to them about the things you've forgotten about in the past.

Sagittarius Career Weekly

Sagittarians who already have employment may gain an advantage in the marketplace. Those of you in the helping professions (counselling, consulting, etc.) can expect professional success. Promotions are on the cards for those Sagittarius natives who work for the government.

Sagittarius Health Weekly

An increase in vitality can be attained by incorporating additional elements into a healthy routine, such as going to bed and waking up at a more reasonable time. However, don't go overboard, Sagittarius natives. Avoid too many sugary foods and include as many leafy greens, vegetables, and seafood in your diet as possible.

Sagittarius Love Life Weekly

As the stars of love walk in a parallel path with you this week, your relationship may grow more robust. As a result of your efforts, your relationship is likely to develop more vital, and your mutual understanding and trust may deepen. Single Sagittarians can enjoy a romantic outing arranged by their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

