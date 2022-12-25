Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Cancer, 25-31 December 2022: Financial fortunes for this week

horoscope
Published on Dec 25, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Horoscope Weekly for December 25-31 to read the daily astrological prediction for Cancer. Now is a good time to put your money where your intuition is. A few of you may find an unexpected way to earn cash.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Cancerians' professional and financial fortunes may likely improve from this week. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you may be entering a prosperous time in your career's development. Now is a good time to put your money where your intuition is. A few of you may find an unexpected way to earn cash. Your loved ones may bemoan the fact that you can't spend as much time with them as they'd like because of your job, but they'll eventually understand. All members of the household may approve of the new decor. Care for your emotional well-being this week. Meditation or a long walk are both excellent ways to clear your head and get some perspective. Do not squander your time or effort on pointless activities. Your life may seem to be moving slowly despite the fact that you've experienced some positive changes recently. Some Cancer natives may also end up going on a hiking trip with their pals.

Cancer Finance Weekly

You are probably drawn to expensive things and may have plans to upgrade your home. Partners can be an excellent source of encouragement and positive reinforcement for their business partners. This may make you happy and make it easier to finish everything.

Cancer Family Weekly

This week, having a solid connection with loved ones in their own family is a given for Cancer natives. The guidance of your elders will prove invaluable to you in the long run. You should cherish the time you get to spend with your fantastic parents.

Cancer Career Weekly

Cancer natives may enjoy a solid standing at work. In other words, your input may be used. The people doing the work may be more open to taking chances they couldn't take before. Achieving success is possible if you put in the time and effort and create a solid plan.

Cancer Health Weekly

You can keep your optimistic outlook with the help of moderate exercise. Massage and other health spa treatments would be especially welcome. You may see great improvements in your health as a result of your new diet.

Cancer Love Life Weekly

You can maintain your contentment as a couple because your partner's convenience and social standing are likely to increase. You can probably persuade the person you have feelings for that you want a serious relationship with them.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Sunday, December 25, 2022
