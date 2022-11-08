Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 08, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This is the right time for getting back in shape. A bad deal can get you stranded with items you have little use for. A break from the routine is indicated, but it will be in some official capacity. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable.

Love Focus: You manage to overcome jealousy to keep your romance going.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. Vet an investment advice thoroughly even if it is given by a financial expert. Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter. An incident on the domestic front can cause must mental disturbance. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are set to strike it rich on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your fitness can take a beating due to sheer laziness. Raising capital for a business project will require some hard thinking. Things go your way on the work front and get you some excellent opportunities. Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. Praise may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can hurt the sensibilities of lover by your bluntness.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A changed routine will be good for overall health. It is important to manage your funds well, especially at this time. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. You are likely to come into the firing line of parents for bad conduct. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Students will manage to stabilise their position on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach & Red

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Health needs care in this changing season. Conserving money can become your prime concern. A project may entail a lot of travelling. Attending a family get- together is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. Some of you may plan to add to your property.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with partner will not only be pleasurable, but

most fulfilling too.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream & Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It is time you did something about your physical fitness. Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. A family youngster may need to be cut to size for his or her impudence. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. You are likely to achieve what you have set out for on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can find lover incommunicado and aloof.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Choosing the best from several health options will benefit. Someone known will give you correct guidance in a financial matter. You can feel neglected and ignored by people who matter on the work front. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. A new academic session can find some enjoying their heart’s out.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with partner is required to make the

relationship tick.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. Put your money in speculation only if you are confident. Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders. Spouse may need your help in an important matter. Take all actions to make a long distance journey comfortable. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit the mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. Dealing with rumours at work will be important. Spouse can pester you for something you are really not keen on. Uncertainty can fog the mind of those planning to travel abroad. Performance on the academic front will be good.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with lover!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. A family youngster can insist on doing something that you do not approve of. It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. This is not the right day to deal in property.

Love Focus: A current relationship promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A change of scene will be good for health. Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Your professional output may be lower than usual today. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. An out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out for some. Some good news can be expected on the property front.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Number: 3 & 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those not feeling on the top of the world health-wise should remain indoors. Good earning opportunities can come your way. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. You may need to keep a track of a family youngster. New fields will interest you on the academic front, but will need your complete focus. Those shifting to a new place may face difficulties.

Love Focus: Your uncalled-for comments can put your lover off.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

