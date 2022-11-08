Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, November 8 2022: A happy, healthy and energetic day

Libra Horoscope Today, November 8 2022: A happy, healthy and energetic day

Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 8 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. Kids may achieve their academic goals and it may make you feel proud.

Libra Daily Horoscope for November 8, 2022: Love birds may find it hard to execute their plans, but they may manage to spend time with each other.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) This is a moderate day for the Libra natives. Those who have been expecting good news on the family front, they may get it. Daily Astrological Prediction says, someone in your family may shift abroad or get job overseas. Kids may achieve their academic goals and it may make you feel proud. Healthwise, it is going to be a favorable day. You may feel healthy, happy and energetic.

Some may be excited about a solo or group trip today and may be busy with packing and preparations to make this trip amazing and memorable. Some may buy or sale a property. Financial stability is indicated. Cash may flow in. You may have a joyous and relaxing aura at home. Love birds may find it hard to execute their plans, but they may manage to spend time with each other. Everything seems normal, but some issues are indicated on the career front.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today: This is a normal day on the financial front. You may get money from some unexpected sources. Some may also invest in property in order to control their assets.

Libra Family Today: You may feel positive vibes at home. Someone in your family may get married and you may be busy with preparations. Parents may gift you something you wish to have.

Libra Career Today: This is not a favorable day. You should focus on your important tasks today as a small mistake may cause you big trouble. It may be hard for some to get outstanding payment cleared today.

Libra Health Today: Today, your health may remain fine and you may feel much better than usual. You may find a cure for health issues you have been facing lately. Someone in your family may give you valuable tips to boost your immunity.

Libra Love Life Today: Those who are in a committed relationship may think about love marriage. Singles may spend time exploring dating site to find someone special.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Story Saved
