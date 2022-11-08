Pisces Horoscope Today, November 8, 2022: Control your anger

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Dear Pisces, it is going to be a favorable day in terms of finances, career and health. You may be excited about new work opportunities. Some may also invest in real estate and stocks. Daily Astrological Prediction says, those who are planning to get married, they may have to wait a bit longer. Careerwise, you may find the day rewarding. Freshers may also get chance to work with prestigious organizations.

Healthwise, the day seems fine. You may get positive results and achieve your fitness goals if you work consistently and calmly. You need to control your anger or emotion while dealing with youngers or kids as it may help solve a complicated family issue with ease. Your parents may show interest in spiritual activities. Some business trips may keep you occupied today. You should pay attention to the health of elderly at home.

Know more about the rest of your day:

Pisces Finance Today: Financial benefit is indicated for some doing business in foreign countries. Students may get their education loan sanctioned soon. Previous investments may yield good returns.

Pisces Family Today: The day may be moderate from the family's perspective. You may get an ancestral property transferred to your name. Some may be concerned about health of an elderly at home.

Pisces Career Today: The start of the day may be exciting and you may get good news on the work front. Your new approaches and ideas may strengthen your business. Some may impress colleagues with their communication skills.

Pisces Health Today: The day may be quite hectic for you. Some may feel tired by the end of the day. Avoid overeating in order to prevent digestive problems. A spiritual trip with loved ones is on the cards.

Pisces Love Life Today: The day is not favorable on the love front. Some complicated relationship issues may bother you. You may feel monotony in married life. Planetary alignments may also create differences among the love birds.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

