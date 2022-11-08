Virgo Horoscope Today, November 8, 2022: Past investments reap huge gains

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Dear Virgo, you may have a good day. Start of the day may be a bit slow, but second half of the day may bring hopes. Daily Astrological Prediction says, favorable planetary conditions may bring economic benefits. A property deal may get you good profit or commission. You may also see progress on the business front in the form of increased sales or revenue. People may talk about your products or services. This is also a favorable time for bachelors.

Working professionals may have suitable time and they may use this time in honing their skills and working hard to achieve their career goals. Healthwise, you may feel fine and make some dietary changes to stay fit and fine. Some may enjoy a trip with loved ones. Everything seems okay, but some troubles are indicated on the love front.

What else is there to reveal about the day?

Virgo Finance Today: Huge gains are indicated from partnerships and shared investments. You may spend on your loved ones. Some may also plan a family trip and splurge on comfortable and luxurious accommodation.

Virgo Family Today: You may go on a picnic with your loved ones. Kids may make you feel proud by achieving academic goals. Married couples may spend quality time with each other and try to relive the old and precious moments they had together.

Virgo Career Today: This is an excellent day for businesspersons. Your hard work may pay off and get you appreciation from client. A salary hike is indicated for some.

Virgo Health Today: This is a moderately auspicious day. You should avoid taking the pressure of being perfect and learn how to deal with disappointments. Some may make good choices and opt for healthier lifestyle.

Virgo Love Life Today: Some ups and downs are indicated in the life of the committed couples. Your past love affairs may become the cause of tension and misunderstandings between you and your beloved. Try to clear the air and discuss issues in a healthy way.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

