Leo Horoscope Today, November 8, 2022: Love birds may try thrilling activities

horoscope
Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 8 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. Your mother or wife may cook something special for you and pamper you in all possible ways.

Leo Daily Horoscope for November 8, 2022: Friends may call you and invite you over dinner. Healthwise, it’s a moderately favourable day.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) This is a moderate day for the Leo natives. You may enjoy great time with your family members. Your mother or wife may cook something special for you and pamper you in all possible ways. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may feel blessed to have wonderful, supportive and caring siblings. Friends may call you and invite you over dinner. Healthwise, it’s a moderately favourable day. You may try to do something nice for your spouse today. Some may join a fitness regime to get back in shape.

Dear Leo, your bank balance may be full and you may find new earning opportunities today. Those who are in export business, they may have a lucky day. Careerwise, it is going to be a moderate day. Love birds may try some thrilling activities and spend time with each other. A property case may sort out in your favour. Everything seems normal, but you should be cautious if you are travelling today.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today: You may avoid unnecessary expenditures and take control of your monthly budget. Your financial condition may be much better than usual. Some past investments may start reaping rewards for you and keep your bank balance brimming.

Leo Family Today: You may spend time with kids and make them aware of good habits, actions and deeds. Parents may admire your presence in a family event. An old friend may call you after a very long time and it may make you feel happy and nostalgic.

Leo Career Today: Those who are planning to start a business or invest wealth in a business, they should think twice as they may face business loss. Working professionals may have a moderately favorable day.

Leo Health Today: There are possibilities of some health issues. You should be cautious if you are traveling as a road accident or head injury is indicated. You should continue to do your workout in order to get back in shape.

Leo Love Life Today: If you are newly married, you may start enjoying your relationship with your spouse. Singles may meet someone special today and this meeting may turn out to be a long-lasting bond of love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
