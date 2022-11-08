Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 8, 2022: Splurge on self care

Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 8, 2022: Splurge on self care

horoscope
Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 8 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. A home remedy may work wonders and you may get rid of a prolonged health issue soon.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 8, 2022: Just be calm and patient and try different approach to deal with work issues.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 8, 2022: Just be calm and patient and try different approach to deal with work issues.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) It is a good day for the Aquarius natives. The favourable planetary alignments may bring wealth, prosperity, peace and esteem to you. Splurging on self-care is indicated. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your brimming bank balance may allow you to buy a home of your dream or a luxury villa. Some may also go on a trip to break monotony and spend time with loved ones. Some friends may drop by your home today and you may enjoy their company.

Healthwise, you are in pink of health. Some may start eating healthy and doing work out on a regular basis. A home remedy may work wonders and you may get rid of a prolonged health issue soon. Everything seems in sync, but some work issues may cause you stress and you may feel like quitting your current jobs. Just be calm and patient and try different approach to deal with work issues. Love birds may enjoy good time together.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today: Favorable planetary alignment may give your financial progress. Favorable outcomes are indicated on the business front too. Its great time to invest in real estate.

Aquarius Family Today: Some may get their home repaired or decorated and spend in celebrations. Relatives may drop by your home and spend quality time with you.

Aquarius Career Today: The beginning of the day may be a bit slow for working professionals. You may find it hard to complete an assignment on time without the support of co-workers.

Aquarius Health Today: Daily workouts may help keep diseases at bay and improve your health. Some may enjoy road trips with loved ones and explore new things. Meditation can be the key to achieve mental peace.

Aquarius Love Life Today: It seems to be a moderately favorable day on the love front. You may find ways to flourish your relationship with your love partner. You may go on a trip to spend quality time with beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs zodiac sign astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 4 more
sun signs zodiac sign astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out