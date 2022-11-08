Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 8, 2022: Splurge on self care

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) It is a good day for the Aquarius natives. The favourable planetary alignments may bring wealth, prosperity, peace and esteem to you. Splurging on self-care is indicated. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your brimming bank balance may allow you to buy a home of your dream or a luxury villa. Some may also go on a trip to break monotony and spend time with loved ones. Some friends may drop by your home today and you may enjoy their company.

Healthwise, you are in pink of health. Some may start eating healthy and doing work out on a regular basis. A home remedy may work wonders and you may get rid of a prolonged health issue soon. Everything seems in sync, but some work issues may cause you stress and you may feel like quitting your current jobs. Just be calm and patient and try different approach to deal with work issues. Love birds may enjoy good time together.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today: Favorable planetary alignment may give your financial progress. Favorable outcomes are indicated on the business front too. Its great time to invest in real estate.

Aquarius Family Today: Some may get their home repaired or decorated and spend in celebrations. Relatives may drop by your home and spend quality time with you.

Aquarius Career Today: The beginning of the day may be a bit slow for working professionals. You may find it hard to complete an assignment on time without the support of co-workers.

Aquarius Health Today: Daily workouts may help keep diseases at bay and improve your health. Some may enjoy road trips with loved ones and explore new things. Meditation can be the key to achieve mental peace.

Aquarius Love Life Today: It seems to be a moderately favorable day on the love front. You may find ways to flourish your relationship with your love partner. You may go on a trip to spend quality time with beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

