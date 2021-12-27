Aayush Sharma shares adorable photo with daughter Ayat as she turns one: ‘You’ll never outgrow my heart’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:55 IST

Actor Aayush Sharma wished his daughter Ayat on her first birthday with an adorable picture of him holding her in his arms. He also wrote a heartfelt note for her, saying that she will outgrow his arms someday but never his heart.

In his Instagram post, Aayush wrote, “Happy Birthday my Ayat .. it’s been 1 year since you’ve come into our lives. You’ve brought so much of love and happiness into our lives. From the unconditional, ‘Papa’ love to the judgemental looks, you have really helped me evolve into a better person and a more responsible father.”

“May you always keep the sparkle in your eyes .. May you always spread love with your beautiful smiles.. May you always get what makes you happy. I’m blessed to have you in my life. It’s true, One day you’ll outgrow my arms but you’ll never outgrow my heart,” he added.

Aayush earlier revealed that he and his wife Arpita Khan made a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on the same day as Salman Khan’s birthday. Salman is the brother of Arpita and uncle of Ayat.

“The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday,” he told Hindustan Times earlier this year.

Recently, Aayush began shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with brother-in-law Salman. Aayush, who plays a menacing gangster in the film, underwent a physical transformation for the role and has reportedly gained 15 kgs. In a teaser released earlier this month, he was seen sporting a muscled look.

