Aayush Sharma says he always wanted kids to have Muslim first name and Hindu surname

bollywood

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:44 IST

Actor Aayush Sharma has said that it was always part of his and wife Arpita Khan’s plan to give their kids Muslim first names. The couple has two children, son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

Aayush told ETimes in an interview, “We wanted everyone to be named with A. When I was travelling to London, I met a guy named Ahil and I thought it’s a very unique name and it turned out to mean the rightful prince in Persian and that was very fascinating. We believe in secular relationships so we wanted both our kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname.”

He said about his daughter, Ayat, “She’s still rather young but she’s started to react to people and associating with people. Luckily, I have a lot of time to spend with my family owing to the quarantine. We take her out for strolls and she gets very fascinated by nature around. I’m just trying to fulfil my fatherly duties.”

Aayush revealed on Instagram that he’d shaved his head during the lockdown. “Bald look or badass look... kaisa laga,” Aayush wrote along with his mirror-selfie. Reacting to Aayush’s makeover, actor Varun Dhawan said that he is looking like a famous WWE wrestler ‘Stone Cold’ aka Steve Austin.

The actor made his film debut with Loveyatri, produced by Salman. He will next appear in Kwatha, which also stars Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle.

