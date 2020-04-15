e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aayush Sharma says he always wanted kids to have Muslim first name and Hindu surname

Aayush Sharma says he always wanted kids to have Muslim first name and Hindu surname

Aayush Sharma has said that he and his wife, Arpita Khan always wanted their kids to have a Muslim first name and Hindu surname.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aayush Sharma poses with Ahil and Ayat.
Aayush Sharma poses with Ahil and Ayat.
         

Actor Aayush Sharma has said that it was always part of his and wife Arpita Khan’s plan to give their kids Muslim first names. The couple has two children, son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

Aayush told ETimes in an interview, “We wanted everyone to be named with A. When I was travelling to London, I met a guy named Ahil and I thought it’s a very unique name and it turned out to mean the rightful prince in Persian and that was very fascinating. We believe in secular relationships so we wanted both our kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname.”

 

View this post on Instagram

#throwback

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

He said about his daughter, Ayat, “She’s still rather young but she’s started to react to people and associating with people. Luckily, I have a lot of time to spend with my family owing to the quarantine. We take her out for strolls and she gets very fascinated by nature around. I’m just trying to fulfil my fatherly duties.”

Also read: Aayush Sharma on being quarantined with his family, Salman Khan in Panvel: ‘I am trying to fulfil my fatherly duties’

Aayush revealed on Instagram that he’d shaved his head during the lockdown. “Bald look or badass look... kaisa laga,” Aayush wrote along with his mirror-selfie. Reacting to Aayush’s makeover, actor Varun Dhawan said that he is looking like a famous WWE wrestler ‘Stone Cold’ aka Steve Austin.

The actor made his film debut with Loveyatri, produced by Salman. He will next appear in Kwatha, which also stars Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
CM Adityanath threatens action under NSA after doctors, cops attacked in UP
India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
LIVE: Kerala reports only one fresh case of Covid-19, over 150 cured
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news