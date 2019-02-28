Badla song: Watch out Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan is now rapping in Aukaat, watch video

If you loved Ranveer Singh’s rapping skills in Gully Boy, check out Amitabh Bachchan’s swag in the new song from his upcoming film Badla. The senior actor has sung the new fast-paced number Aukaat in the thriller. He can be seen acing the rap sequence in a song that gives credits to Amit Mishra, Clinton Cerejo and Jizzy as well.

The song has been written by Siddhant Kaushal and composed by Clinton. The Taapsee Panu starrer brings her back with the actor after the critically acclaimed Pink.

Amitabh often sing songs in his films. He had also sung Ekla Cholo Re in Sujoy’s another blockbuster, Kahaani. The film’s trailer was received well by the moviegoers.

The makers earlier released the emotional song Kyun Rabba from the film. The song hints at Taapsee being in an extramarital affair and how she deals with the resultant guilt.

The plot of the film revolves around Taapsee’s character, who is found with her boyfriend’s dead body and a lot of money in a locked room. Amitabh plays a successful lawyer who has never lost a case in the last 40 years. While he had successfully defended her character in Pink, it remains to be seen how he will defend her in this one.

The film is inspired from the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. It is Amitabh and Sujoy’s fourth collaboration after Aladin (2009), (2012) Kahaani and TE3N (2016). The murder mystery is set to hit the cinemas on March 8, 2019.

