After Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mageshkar donates Rs 1 cr to Indian soldiers

Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar has announced that a donation of Rs 1 crore will be handed over to the Indian Army on April 24, which is also her father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar’s death anniversary. The announcement comes in the wake of Pulwama terror attacks that killed 40 CRPF jawans.

Speaking to Maharashtra Times, the legendary singer said, “Many people in the industry always help soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation. Even now, people from the industry are helping out. We have also announced something from our end.”

With the announcement, Lata joins Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, among several others, who have also donated funds for the soldiers. Akshay vowed to donate ₹5 crore through Bharat Ke Veer — a fundraising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The 51-year-old actor has also been urging his nearly 30 million Twitter followers to do the same. “#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now, donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on bharatkeveer.gov.in. There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site, pls don’t fall prey to fakes,” he tweeted.

#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now,donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on https://t.co/5j0vxsSt7f There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site,pls don’t fall prey to fakes pic.twitter.com/sYruUtzgKY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2019

A spokesperson of Amitabh Bachchan had confirmed to IANS, “Yes, Mr Bachchan will give ₹5 lakh to each of the soldiers’ families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so.”

the number of the martyr has gone up to 49 .. i am contributing for now 50 .. thats 2.5 cr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2019

Musician Badshah also donated ₹3 lakh to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association fund while former cricketer Virender Sehwag pledged to take care of the education of the children of the soldiers who lost their lives in the recent attack. “Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga,” he tweeted.

Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lpRcJSmwUh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 16, 2019

Boxer Vijender Singh, who is on the rolls of Haryana Police, donated a month’s salary. “I’m donating my one month’s salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#PulawamaAttack #PulwamaRevenge pic.twitter.com/b0oQVkxIRF — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 15, 2019

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 10:53 IST