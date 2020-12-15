Fabulous Lives’ Seema Khan celebrates son’s birthday, Bharti Singh back on the sets of Kapil Sharma Show post drugs arrest

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 12:48 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Fabulous Lives star Seema Khan celebrates son Nirvan’s birthday: ‘Happy birthday my love’

Seema Khan, who recently starred in Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has shared pictures from the birthday celebrations of her son, Nirvan Khan. Seema is married to Sohail Khan.

‘This is what Sushant Singh Rajput would have wanted to tell you all if he was around’: Brother-in-law shares advice

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has shared some advice, based on what he thinks SSR would’ve wanted to tell his fans had he been around.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s legal move, says ‘when will you stop crying over a small affair?’

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s move to transfer his FIR against her to the Crime Intelligence Unit, due to lack of progress in the case.

Bharti Singh starts shooting for Kapil Sharma Show post drug arrest, shares pics

Bharti Singh has returned to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show after she and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested in a drug-linked case.

Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon and Raanjhanaa writer Himanshu Sharma are engaged. See pics

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are engaged and will soon tie the knot. Kanika shared pictures from the engagement ceremony, which happened in November, on Instagram.

