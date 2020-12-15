Fabulous Lives star Seema Khan celebrates son Nirvan’s birthday: ‘Happy birthday my love’

bollywood

Actor-director Sohail Khan and his wife, Seema Khan, celebrated their son Nirvan Khan’s birthday on Monday. Seema, who was recently featured on the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, took to Instagram to share pictures with her son.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Happy birthday my love @nirvankhan15 #mybestfriend #mygreatestblessing #myworld” In one of the pictures, the mother and son posed for a selfie, while another was a family picture with Sohail, Salman Khan’s other brother Arbaaz and his son Arhaan. The children of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma were also in attendance.

A number of friends wished Nirvan. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur wrote, “happy birthday @nirvankhan15,” while actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “happy birthday nirvaan”. Filmmaker Atul Agnihotri also shared a picture from the cake cutting ceremony. Missing from all these pictures was Salman.

Seema features in Fabulous Lives as one of the four participants on the show. The other three are actor Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey, 90s star Neelam Kothari Soni and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor.

Thanking fans of the show, Maheep had posted a video message from the cast and had written: “Thank you you guys are the best.” In the clip, the ladies said, “Thank you for watching us, thank you for loving us, thank you for laughing with us and thank you for not ignoring us. We love you! Keep watching again and again and again. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, only on Netflix.”

Writing about the series, the Hindustan Times review said: “The biggest problem is the self-serious tone the show has adopted. In the initial episodes, while introductions are made and the mood is set, Fabulous Lives is at its most entertaining. Sanjay Kapoor gives you genuine fish-out-of-water moments as the desi dad takes his daughter, Shanaya, to the prestigious and pretentious Le Bal, among the Parisian elite. Karan Johar comes in with the fireworks, striking the match that lights the first and only fight of the entire season. With not enough organic fights, makers resort to cooking some up. There is an evidently fake stalker angle and even phone conversations are scripted to the bone.”

