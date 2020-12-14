Bharti Singh starts shooting for Kapil Sharma Show post drug arrest, shares pics

tv

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 19:45 IST

Bharti Singh has ended all speculation regarding her return to The Kapil Sharma Show as she returned to shoot with the team again. Dressed in red, she shared photos as she shot for the comedy show on Monday.

“Red is the colour of Bonding of 2 Hearts. #kapilsharmshow every sat-sun,” she wrote on Twitter with a selection of photos. The actor has not appeared on the show since she was arrested in a drug bust. She and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the charge of possessing ganja or cannabis. They were later granted bail.

The arrest was followed by speculation that the comedian may be dropped from the show. While Kapil didn’t comment on it, Krushna Abhishek had dismissed the claim. “I haven’t heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support,” he told Times of India in an interview.

Calling Bharti his sister, he also slammed comedian Raju Srivastava for the way he spoke about Bharti after her arrest.“Raju Srivastava ne toh bohot hi bakwaas kee hai. What he said was shocking. Usne lifetime ke liye relationship kharaab kar liya hai sabke saath. Poori team hamaari naraaz hai usse for the comment he made (Team ‘TKSS’ is very upset with him),” he said.