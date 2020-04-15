Family of Sussanne Khan’s sister tested for coronavirus, the real story behind Heath Ledger’s transition into Joker

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:43 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana goes shirtless to recreates Money Heist tune on piano, wishes to play this role

Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his desire to play a character like that of the professor in the Netflix show, Money Heist. The actor has shared a video of him playing the tune of Bella Ciao from the show on the piano and even wore spectacles to pull the professor’s look.

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s family faces coronavirus scare as staff member tests positive

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan and sister of actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, shared on Twitter that a member of her in-house staff has tested positive for Covid-19. She added that her family members have undergone tests as well and will be in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Anushka Sharma posts selfie with Virat Kohli, says ‘felt cute, might delete later’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are doing quarantine right! The couple has been spending quality time with each other during the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have also been sharing glimpses of their day-to-day activities on Instagram.

Aayush Sharma goes bald amid lockdown, Varun Dhawan thinks he resembles WWE wrestler Stone Cold

Actor Aayush Sharma has undergone a huge transformation amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared that he has shaved his head. “Bald look or badass look... kaisa laga,” Aayush wrote along with his mirror-selfie in which he is seen flaunting a shaved pate.

The real story of Heath Ledger’s ‘physically and mentally draining’ descent into the mind of the Joker

Actor Heath Ledger’s death due to an accidental overdose forever cast a shadow on the film The Dark Knight, in which Ledger played the Joker opposite Christian Bale’s Batman. Rumours at the time suggested that playing the iconic villain had affected the actor. This was dispelled in a recent documentary about the actor, which involved several of his family members.

