Aayush Sharma goes bald amid lockdown, Varun Dhawan thinks he resembles WWE wrestler Stone Cold

Aayush Sharma goes bald amid lockdown, Varun Dhawan thinks he resembles WWE wrestler Stone Cold

Aayush Sharma shaved his head during the lockdown and took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his new look.

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:36 IST
Varun Dhawan compared Aayush Sharma to WWE wrestler Stone Cold.
Actor Aayush Sharma has undergone a huge transformation amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared that he has shaved his head.

“Bald look or badass look... kaisa laga,” Aayush wrote along with his mirror-selfie in which he is seen flaunting a shaved pate. Reacting to Aayush’s makeover, actor Varun Dhawan said that he is looking like a famous WWE wrestler ‘Stone Cold’ aka Steve Austin. Costume designer Ashley Rebello commented, “Fab!”

 

Bald Look or Badass Look. Kaisa laga ?

Aayush is currently spending time with his family at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Earlier, he shared pictures with wife Arpita Khan Sharma and their children, Ahil and Ayat. “Stay at home .. spend time with your family and create beautiful memories Make the most out of this quarantine & stay safe. #quarantine #familytime,” his Instagram post read.

Also read: Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s family faces coronavirus scare as staff member tests positive

 

On the work front, Aayush will be seen in Kwatha, which also features Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle. In the film, he plays an Army officer. Not only this, Aayush will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

