Neetu Kapoor shares new pic with Rishi Kapoor and Aamir Khan that is filled with ‘love, respect, warmth and laughter’

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Singh have been stationed in New York since last September where the Mulk actor is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness. A number of Bollywood A-listers have paid them a visit in the period; the latest to call on them was actor Aamir Khan.

Neetu shared a picture of them together and wrote: “It’s not how many hours one spends with a person it’s how much u give in that time !!! Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar.”

In the picture, a rather bulked-up Aamir can be seen with Rishi and Neetu. Rishi looked frail but healthier than in the recent past.

Last September, Rishi took to Twitter to inform his fans that he was leaving for the US for medical treatment. He didn’t disclose the nature of his ailment.

During their stay there, their children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also visited them a number of times. In fact, the entire family was in the Big Apple for New Year’s celebration. In many of these visits, actor Alia Bhatt too tags along with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Among the many Bollywood celebs who have visited them are Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra and Javed Akhtar. Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for high grade cancer in New York, and Neetu Singh even attended Priyanka’s bridal shower in New York’s Tiffany’s outlet.

Rishi recently opened up about his illness. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rishi had said that he hoped his treatment, which is currently on, would end soon and he would return. “My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return.”

