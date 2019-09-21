Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas box office day 1: Karan Deol’s debut beats The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam, opens at Rs 1 cr

bollywood

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 08:54 IST

The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, received a low opening at the box office. The release of the film clashed with Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam but none of them found success in dominating the ticket counters.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia, both The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam collected around Rs 85 lakhs each on the day of their release. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas fared slightly better with an opening collection of Rs 1.10 crore.

The Zoya Factor is the onscreen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name, and revolves around an advertising executive who is considered to be the Indian cricket team’s lucky charm. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a love story directed by Sunny Deol who launched his son Karan with the film. Prassthanam is Sanjay’s action thriller which marks his wife Maanayata’s debut in production.

The three films were prominently dominated by Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl which collected Rs 4.75 crore on its second Friday. Its first week collections fall around Rs 76 crore. It emerged to be Ayushmann’s highest week one grosser. Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore also continues to do well and has collected Rs 109.30 crore in two weeks.

Also read: IIFA awards for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sacred Games and Lust Stories get Emmy noms: Top entertainment news of the week

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had told Hindustan Times prior to the clash, “This week is really crowded. Dream Girl and Chhichhore are already doing well and then these three films releasing together. Hollywood film Rambo is also a decent release on the same day. How they will fare in their opening weekend depends on their content and word of mouth. But if they fail to impress, the two films (Dream Girl and Chhichhore) will dominate them at the box office.”

All the five films will now compete for takers at the ticket counters during the weekend which also saw the release of Manoj Bajpayee’s new web series, The Family Man and Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 08:50 IST