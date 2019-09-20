Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie review: Debutants Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba bring freshness onscreen

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:00 IST

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Director - Sunny Deol

Cast - Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba

Remember those quintessential love stories we used to have in the ‘90s? With time, the genre got adulterated and lost its charm. With his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sunny Deol transports us back to that era.

Launching two new faces —Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba — the film does justice to the genre it belongs to. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is surprisingly refreshing, sweet and captivating without any unnecessary twists and subplots. It’s predictable, but believable.

The story is simple and made of all things love. Karan Sehgal (Karan Deol) is a mountaineer who runs a trekking camp, Ujhi Dhaar, in Himachal. Delhi-based Seher Sethi (Sahher Bambba), a famous video blogger, goes on a solo trek trip with Karan and a love-hate relationship ensues. Over the course of one week, the two sail through adverse conditions during the trek, share emotional outbursts and forge a connection. The second half shows if their love story can fight all odds and win.

The performance by the lead pair is raw and that’s where they score. Of course, the debutants are trying to gain ground but at no point does their effort look forced.

Karan Deol impresses as a sweet, charming and ever smiling young guy. He’s that ‘achcha beta’ every mom wants to have. He doesn’t mind commitment but fears attachment. He’s practically there in each frame and one feels some effort on his dialogue delivery could have enhanced his screen presence. And don’t know what was with that constant chuckle after every dialogue — it really didn’t work at all. Though I’d not like to compare Karan with his dad Sunny Deol, there are scenes when his profile just reminds you of the Gadar actor. And yes, Karan can dance.

Karan Deol in a still from Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Another newcomer — though not a star-kid — Sahher Bambba’s confidence level is soaring high in the film. She’s modern and glamorous and knows how to leave a mark. Comfortable in the character she plays, this debutante doesn’t seem that she’s struggling hard to make her presence felt. At some places where she shouts and screams during the trek might irk you a bit but that’s understandable when you’re harnessed and hanging from a 100-feet cliff.

There is a whole bunch of supporting characters that mainly get screen time in the second half. Sachin Khedekar and Simmone Singh as Seher’s parents are quite broadminded while it’s the cool daadi (Kamini Khanna) who takes the cake. Meghna Malik aka TV’s famous Ammaji is a surprise package and did a fantastic job as a minister.

The pre-interval portion is a delight to watch for travellers and adventure lovers. It’s sure to give you an adrenaline rush with the kind of locales it explores. The breathtaking and picturesque views of Manali with snow-capped mountains, serene sunrises, starry skies and calmness of waterfalls are a sight for sore eyes. Beautifully captured by cinematographers Himman Dhameja and Ragul Dharuman, these gorgeous views won’t just let you take your eyes off them.

Sahher Bambba in a still from Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

The film’s second half is high on family drama and heavy-duty action scenes where Karan is shown fighting and beating 10 men at one go. Much like his father, you witness this young lad also show the signature Sunny Deol roar, quite convincingly. But half way into the second half, and the film seems to lose its plot and a much dragged political angle takes over. Thankfully not too long before you start to yawn, Sunny Deol brings back the romance element in full force.

The film’s writing is not something that leaves you awestruck and there are no heavyweight dialogues given to any of the characters. Writers Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran try to instill moments of laughter but it’s not really working for the plot. The film’s music, however, is a winner. Sachet-Parampara and Tanishk Bagchi have ensured that there are songs for everyone. You have a party number, a travel song, a soothing track and don’t miss the Punjabi lyrics.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is definitely one of your run-of-the-mill love stories, but it makes you smile, cry, laugh and brings a sense of freshness.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 13:59 IST