The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas to clash at box office, set to be dominated by Dream Girl and Chhichhore

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:18 IST

This Friday will witness a triple clash at the box office with The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas lined up for release. The three films are set to face a stiff competition from holdovers Dream Girl and Chhichhore, which continue to remain steady amid positive word of mouth.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar expects each of the three films to open at around Rs 1-1.50 crore. Talking about the clash, he said, “This week is really crowded. Dream Girl and Chhichhore are already doing well and then these three films releasing together. Hollywood film Rambo is also a decent release on the same day. How they will fare in their opening weekend depends on their content and word of mouth. But if they fail to impress, the two films (Dream Girl and Chhichhore) will dominate them at the box office.”

On being asked which of the new releases can dominate this weekend, Girish added, “All the three films cater to different target groups. Prassthanam is an action film and may cater to the masses. The Zoya Factor is niche upmarket film and may mostly cater to the multiplex audience. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will mostly target the youth.”

Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salman with Dance India Dance judges Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bosco Martis Raftaar during promotion of film The Zoya Factor, in Mumbai, Monday. ( PTI )

Sonam’s last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, had failed to make a mark at the box office, despite good reviews. She will now be seen opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan in the Zoya Factor. It is the onscreen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name, and revolves around an advertising executive who is considered to be the Indian cricket team’s lucky charm.

It will clash with Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey and Amyra Dastur. It is the Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu film of the same name and has been produced by Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt.

Amyra Dastur, Satyajeet Dubey, Ali Fazal, Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Dutt, his wife and producer Maanayata Dutt, actor Jackie Shroff and director Deva Katta at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Prassthanam. ( IANS )

Talking about the clash, Sonam told IANS, “I would like to congratulate makers of Prassthanam for its release. I hope it does well. Ours is a small film and that film features Sanjay Dutt so, I would like to wish them all the best for the release.”

The third release of the week, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas marks the Bollywood debut of actor-politician Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. Directed by Sunny himself, it will also introduce newcomer Sahher Bambba.

Sunny Deol gestures as he poses for a photograph with son and actors Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba during the promotion of upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. ( PTI )

Meanwhile, Ayushmann’s Dream Girl has collected Rs 66 crore in its first six days. Chhichhore has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and stands at Rs 105 crore.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 16:14 IST