The Zoya Factor song Maheroo: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan in a dull romantic number. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:27 IST

The latest song from Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor is out and it is not quite the romantic number you would like to woo your beloved with. Featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, the song was released online Wednesday afternoon.

Titled Maheroo, the new song is a romantic number sung by Yasser Desai. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics while Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy have composed the music. It is a rather average song with completely forgettable lyrics. The video, too, comes with the usual falling-in-love shots like the lead couple cosying up as they ride a bike in a coastal town or dive into a pool.

Sharing the song, Sonam tweeted, “Ek aisa gaana jo dil ko chu jaayega. Presenting to you this love ballad from #TheZoyaFactor. #Maaheroo out NOW! http://bit.ly/MAHEROO.”

Based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 book by the same name, The Zoya Factor stars Dulquer as a star cricketer and Sonam as an ad agency executive who turns out to be a lucky charm for him. Sonam’s real-life uncle Sanjay Kapoor plays her dad in the film, which also stars Angad Bedi in a pivotal role.

Also read: Raveena Tandon becomes grandmother for second time, brings home newborn grandchild. See pics

Talking about her co-star, Sonam had recently said, “I have been brought up to think it doesn’t matter as long as the role is amazing. But there were a few, like Dhanush, Dulquer, Rajkummar and Ayushmann, who I worked with in a couple of films. There are a lot of these men out there and they are all doing better than everybody else right now.Because they realised its not about who’s leading the film. It’s about the film and what are you trying to say with the film. That’s progressive, incredible and these days that’s what’s working -- progressive, content driven cinema.”

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film which will release on September 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 18:26 IST