The Zoya Factor song Pepsi Ki Kasam: Dulquer mouths mundane lyrics, soda can steals Sonam’s thunder

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:11 IST

Yet another song from Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor has landed on the internet and it’s all about banal, unimpressive lyrics that can put you to sleep.Titled Pepsi Ki Kasam, the song is full of product placement, awkward dance steps and cringeworthy lyrics about going to the movies, eating burgers and drinking soft drinks.

The video is shot inside a makeshift club flushed with neon lights. Sonam is seen in multiple outfits, vogueing in the background or appearing once in a while on top of a bike or in Dulquer’s arms. Together, they sometime break into the hook step, which simply needs them to make the metal hand sign and throw it around. Pepsi cans are seen in more than a couple of frames, revealing the video’s real intentions quite easily.

“Say bye-bye-bye to your Wednesday Blues ’cause our track #PepsiKiKasam is here. Watch it NOW!,” Sonam wrote in her tweet as she shared the song. She had earlier shared two pictures of herself from the song.

Last week, the film’s song Kaash was released to the fans. Sonam shared the song on Twitter and wrote, “To fill your monsoons with love, we bring you the ultimate love anthem!” Sung by Arijit Singh and Alyssa Mendonsa, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The upcoming comedy is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The novel revolves around a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the men in blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film, which will hit the big screens on September 20 this year.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 15:11 IST