Karan Deol says he’s a better dancer than dad Sunny Deol, says ‘if you randomly tell me to dance, I can’t’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:06 IST

Karan Deol, son of actor-politician Sunny Deol, has claimed that he is a better dancer than his father but not as good as his uncle Bobby Deol. The star kid is gearing up for the release of his debut Bollywood film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by Sunny.

Currently busy with the promotions of his film, Karan told Mid-Day.com in an interview, “I would say I am a better dancer than dad. Not as good as my chacha (actor Bobby Deol). I am not that bad either, I can shake a leg if I have to, but I am not amazing. If you show me the step, I will learn it. But if you randomly tell me to dance, I cannot.”

Sharing the advice the actors in his family have given him, he said, “My dad (Sunny Deol) has always told me always give your 100 per cent. Never lie to yourself. My chacha (Bobby Deol) told me to be more flexible in dancing.”

Sunny is popular for his peculiar dance moves in songs like Yaara O Yaara from the 1996 film, Jeet. He recently performed with Raveena Tandon on the dance reality show Nach Baliye, on which she is a judge. The two performed to their hit number, Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka Asar Chhod Jaunga from the 1994 film, Imtihaan.

Dharmendra had filled in for Sunny’s absence at the trailer launch of the film as the Border actor had to shift his focus to an emergency in his Gurdaspur constituency. Talking about one habit he would not like to pass on to his grandson, Dharmendra had said, “Bas daru na peeye. Aur bhi bahut si hain, sab samajhte hain saare. Bas itna samajh jaye ki dada ki kaun si cheez nahi leni h (He should not drink.They all understand which other habits they should not adopt from me).”

Also read: Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor leaves for US to study, aunt Maheep says ‘don’t do anything I wouldn’t do’

Sunny recently told IANS in an interview that he would not like to see his son in a film’s remake. He said, “I would not like to see my son (Karan Deol) in any such roles,” Sunny said, about remakes, adding: “Those films were made at a time that was different from the present. People still remember me for those roles. If you do the same thing with any other actor and set it in a different atmosphere, then it will not be easy to justify it.”

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas hits theatres on September 20 and also marks the debut of Sahher Bambba opposite Karan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 11:03 IST