Ahead of Karan Deol’s Bollywood debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Dharmendra shares life lessons for grandson. Watch video

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:04 IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra has wished his grandson Karan Deol and actor Sahher Bamba for their maiden film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Dharmendra on Thursday tweeted a video of him giving a life lessons to the two newcomers.

“Karan aur Sahhar ko, PPDKP ki kamyaabi ke liye duayen.... Nek DIL hain Aap. Aap sab ko Dharam (grandfather)ka JI JAAN se pyaar Kuchh aap ke liye bade pyaar se. Shaid achha lage aap ko (Wishing Karan and Sahher for ‘PPDKP’ success... you have a great heart. Love from your grandfather...),” Dharmendra captioned the video.

A song titled Hoja Awara from the film was released on August 20 and it had Karan and Sahher romancing each other. The song, shot in various locales of Himachal Pradesh — Kaza, Tabo, Spiti Valley and Khyber, has been sung by Ash King and Monali Thakur and has been written by Siddharth and Garima.

Talking about it, debutant Karan said that shooting for the song Hoja Awara was physically challenging. “We had a great time shooting for the song. During the shoot, we did a variety of adventure sports from rappelling to zip lining to the river crossing. Though it was physically challenging, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for ‘Hoja Awara’,” Karan said.

Sahher, who is also making her debut with the film, added: “We shot at a lot of unexplored locations for the song and got to be ourselves which was the best part about shooting this song. Shooting for the song was quite a memorable experience for me.”

Sunny had earlier said that it was an emotional moment for him to watch his son Karan gear up for his Bollywood debut. Sunny had entered Bollywood with Betaab in 1983. Now, his son is all set to enter the Hindi industry with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. “It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen,” Sunny said.

Set in Himachal Pradesh, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a love story featuring both newcomers. It will explore the theme of young love -- with all its innocence, doubts and complexities. The film is slated to release on September 20.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 10:02 IST