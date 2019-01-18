So proud of you my love: Anushka Sharma pens note for Virat Kohli after ODI series win, congratulates Team India

Actor Anushka Sharma has wished the Indian cricket team on their ODI series win over Australia. She also congratulated her husband and Team India captain Virat Kohli for the feat.

“What an unforgettable & outstanding tour it’s been !! Happy to have witnessed the historic victories by the men HUGE congratulations And so proud of you my love @virat.kohli,” she captioned a picture of the team as they lifted the cup after the win.India registered a seven-wicket win over Australia in the third one-day cricket international and a 2-1 series win on Friday.

Anushka was in Australia with Virat and Team India for a large part of the tour. She was also spotted with him in Melbourne on Friday by the paparazzi.

She has also shared her congratulations for the team when they won the test series recently. “They came. They conquered !! History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest. So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli,” she had captioned a photo album of the team from the tour.

Anushka was last seen starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. The film saw her enacting the role of a scientist with cerebral palsy. While the movie did not fare well, her acting got favourable reviews.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 18:23 IST