Anushka Sharma can’t stop laughing at unsuspecting husband Virat Kohli in new Instagram video

Looks like Anushka Sharma is the cute wife who loves to annoy her husband when she is bored. The Bollywood actor has shared a funny new video on Instagram in which she is seen putting a doggy filter on her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s face.

The unsuspecting husband has no clue as to what is happening and can do nothing but smile at his laughing wife. Anushka wrote the word ‘Cutie’ on the video and shared two heart-eyes emojis as well. Watch the video here:

Anushka also recently shared more picture with Virat on Instagram. The two were seen on a ranch together and even posed for some pics with horses. Last week, she even had a special surprise for Virat to celebrate his recent 2-1 series win on Australian soil. In a picture shared by her husband and Indian cricket captain on social media, the couple can be seen commemorating the victory by cutting a cake with ‘Congratulations Virat’ written on it. The 30-year-old posted the happy picture on her Instagram story.

Anushka, the “proud” wife of Kohli took to Instagram to praise Indian team and her husband. She wrote: “They came. They conquered. History written and created by this bunch.Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance and solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest . So happy and proud of you my love Virat.”

Anushka was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. The film saw her enacting the role of a scientist who has cerebral palsy. While the movie did not fare well, her work in the film got favourable reviews.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 21:05 IST