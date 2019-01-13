Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share loved-up photos from their weekend getaway in Australia

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli appear to be enjoying some together time in what can best be described as a pastoral haven in Australia. The actor shared photos where the couple can be seen at what looks like a farm, with Anushka writing, “Days like these…” Virat also shared a photo on Instagram.

Anushka is in Australia with Virat where the Indian cricket team is playing ODIs against the hosts. India had earlier won a historic test series win against the Aussies. Anushka had congratulated her husband and the Indian team on social media.

“They came. They conquered !! History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest . So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli,” she had written.

The couple had also shared a few pictures as it celebrated the win with some friends. From cutting of a cake to group selfies, Anushka and Virat had shared the moments with their fans on social media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with friends.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Australia after India’s test series win.

Anushka has been seen on the bleachers as India plays against Australia. The actor has been in the country ever since the New Year eve, after finishing her professional commitments in India.

On the work front, Anushka saw the release of her big budget film Zero on December 21. The film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, failed to work wonders at the box office. She played a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy in the film. Virat too, had watched Zero in Melbourne and had praised his wife’s performance on Twitter.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 19:21 IST