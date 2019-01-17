India vs Australia: MS Dhoni on verge of joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in elite list

MS Dhoni had a fitting reply for his critics as he turned back the clock with a match-winning half century against Australia in the second ODI encounter in Adelaide, even hitting one of those trademark last-over sixes.

Now, he is just 34 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to complete 1,000 ODI runs in Australia. The former Indian cricket team captain will be joining an elite list of players if he manages to achieve the feat on Friday in the final third ODI between India and Australia.

Virat Kohli smashed his 39th one-day international century as India claimed a dramatic six-wicket victory over Australia at a sweltering Adelaide Oval on Tuesday to level up the three-match series at 1-1.

Skipper Kohli contributed of 104 of his side’s runs as they successfully chased down their victory target of 299 for the loss of four wickets to send the series into a decider on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

MS Dhoni, clearly suffering in the heat, smashed a huge six to bring the scores level and reach his half century before scoring the winning run with four balls to spare.

Dinesh Karthik heaped praises on Mahendra Singh Dhoni for setting up India’s victory in the last-over thriller.

“I think he (Dhoni) is been pretty solid this series. It was great to watch him bat and finish off an innings and we know he can absorb pressure and release it back to the opponents when the time is right and that has always been his strength and today you saw a perfect example of that,” Karthik said in the post-match press conference.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 21:59 IST