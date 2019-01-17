India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan has some advice for new father Rohit Sharma - Watch

Indian cricket team star Shikhar Dhawan had a special message for his opening partner Rohit Sharma after the latter became a proud father of a baby girl on December 30 last year.

“He was the father of batting already and now he is a father in real life too, I am very happy for him and I know he is happy as well. I know he will make a great father,” Dhawan said.

The ODI vice-captain had to miss the fourth and final Test against Australia to fly back home and meet his wife and the newborn who the couple has named Samaira. Rohit Sharma revealed his daughter’s name on Twitter and wrote a beautiful poem for her along with a link for the song Girls Like You by Maroon 5.

India clinched the Test series 2-1 as they became the first Asian team to achieve the feat on Australian soil. Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia, bringing an end to a 72-year-long wait.

Rohit featured in both the ODIs at Sydney and Adelaide respectively and was in fine touch as he notched up a brilliant century in the first ODI and followed it up with crucial 52-ball 43 in the second ODI.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 19:52 IST