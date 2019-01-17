India vs Australia: ‘If someone provokes me, I’ll give it back’ - Rishabh Pant on banter with Tim Paine

The Test series between India and Australia produced a lot of quality cricket but one other thing that caught the attention of cricket fans during the series was the constant banter between the Indian and Australian players.

While batting, Rishabh Pant was constantly sledged by the Australia skipper Tim Paine who asked the youngster if he can do babysitting when he (Paine) takes his wife for the movie.

“Tell you what big MS is back in the one day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a water front apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids,” Paine said.

The extent of the banter reached such levels that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Pant during an event: “Aah yes! You sledges right? You are very welcome. We like competitive game.”

When asked about the banter, Pant said that it was all in good spirit but he will give it back if anyone provokes him.

“That’s how I am. If someone provokes me, I’ll give it back. I had a duty to do for my team. But I know the code of conduct. I remember my values. I have sledged and people have actually loved it,” he told The Times of India.

India won the Test series 2-1 with Pant playing a major role in deciding the fate of the series. He scored 350 runs in four Tests and in the final match, he played an innings of 159* on a single day to put them in a commanding position.

