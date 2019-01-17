ICC takes up the #10YearChallenge, shares pictures of MS Dhoni, ICC rankings
It has been a rather interesting start to 2019. Well, for starters and egg became the most liked post on Instagram and now in the last couple of days the #10YearChallenge has taken over social media.
The International Cricket Council got busy and compiled the comparison of players over the 10 years and while there were few changes, the expression and mannerisms of players remained the same. They also compared the Test rankings from 2009 to 2019. Interestingly, none of the players who featured in top 10 in 2009 are a part of the 2019 list.
The @MRFWorldwide ODI Batting Rankings, #2009vs2019— ICC (@ICC) January 17, 2019
At number one...👀
2009 - @msdhoni
2019 - @imvKohli#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/gm3FC9RdE8
The @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Bowling Rankings, then and now!#2009vs2019 #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/B519NAinN8— ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2019
Still rocking the same iconic hairstyle, Lasith Malinga! 🇱🇰#2009vs2019 #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/Wcfmnc0Y7S— ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2019
Australia's star all-rounder, @EllysePerry! 🇦🇺#2009vs2019 #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/PG7KR5V1PJ— ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2019
#2009vs2019@iamamirofficial at 17 and 26! 🇵🇰#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/A4gRqtIl6b— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019
#2009vs2019— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019
Some things never change, @RossLTaylor 😛#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/3ph5NM2BvW
#2009vs2019@msdhoni still smashing sixes and finishing chases! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fv0wvz3rnS— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019
First Published: Jan 17, 2019 09:00 IST