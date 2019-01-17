 ICC takes up the #10YearChallenge, shares pictures of MS Dhoni, ICC rankings
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

ICC takes up the #10YearChallenge, shares pictures of MS Dhoni, ICC rankings

The International Cricket Council got busy and compiled the comparison of players over the 10 years and while there were few changes, the expression and mannerisms of players remained the same

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2019 09:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
#10YearChallenge,10yearchallenge,MS Dhoni
ICC Tweeted the image of MS Dhoni(ICC Twitter)

It has been a rather interesting start to 2019. Well, for starters and egg became the most liked post on Instagram and now in the last couple of days the #10YearChallenge has taken over social media.

The International Cricket Council got busy and compiled the comparison of players over the 10 years and while there were few changes, the expression and mannerisms of players remained the same. They also compared the Test rankings from 2009 to 2019. Interestingly, none of the players who featured in top 10 in 2009 are a part of the 2019 list.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 09:00 IST

tags

more from cricket