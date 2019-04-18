Student of the Year 2’s The Jawaani Song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria reprise the hit Kishore Kumar number

The makers of Student of the Year 2 have released the first song from the film -- a reprised version of the Kishore Kumar number Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The retreaded version of the Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bhaduri nee Bachchan song has been picturised on Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Aditya Seal as part of their performance at a college competition. The lead cast can be seen grooving to the hit dance number being referred as The Jawaani Song.

The reprised version has been composed by music director duo Vishal-Shekhar and choreographed by Remo D’Souza. While Kishore’s vocals have been retained from the original, Vishal Dadlani have also contributed additional lyrics to the song.

Talking about why he opted to reprise the song, director Punit Malhotra told DNA in an interview, “We had this situation, of a dance competition and were wondering what kind of track to pick for it. The first Student Of The Year (2012) had Disco Deewane (a recreated version of Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s 1981 chartbuster). So, we decided to take on an old song. Also, the situation in this film is similar. That’s why we thought it was best to keep the good luck going.”

He added, “The way Tiger dances is amazing. Ananya, Tara and Aditya too have performed well, making it a good competition number. We had a blast shooting the song, it’s young, fresh and looks spectacular.”

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Tara and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya. Made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is the sequel of the hit 2012 film Student of the Year that marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. It is set to hit theatres on May 10.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:05 IST