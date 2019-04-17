Student of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria to make her singing debut in Ahan’s Shetty’s launchpad, RX100

Actor Tara Sutaria, who makes her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday with Student of The Year 2, is already bagging new projects and is set to join the league of singer-actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor. Tara will croon a romantic number in Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan’s debut film.

Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey at the trailer launch of Student of the Year 2 in Mumbai, on April 12. ( IANS )

When she was recently seen at the trailer launch of her debut film, she also sang a few lines of the famous Lata Mangeshkar song Lag Ja Gale. A source told Hindustan Times that the makers of RX100 Hindi remake have roped in Tara for a romantic song. “She will render the romantic number, which will be picturised on her in Ahan Shetty’s debut. Sajid (Nadiadwala, producer) discussed the idea with his director Milan Luthria. When they informed Tara, she happily agreed. She is a trained vocalist and wants to cut an album in the near future.”

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX100 and launches Suneil Shetty’s son Ahan with the action movie, which goes on floors in June. The film will be shot in Dehradun and Mussoorie and stunt director Stefan Richter, who worked with Salman on the 2014 hit Kick, and has been credited for Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Tara’s launch vehicle Student of The Year 2 is a sequel to Karan Johar’s 2012 hit Student of The Year that launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 13:34 IST