Bharat latest poster has Salman Khan and his obsession Katrina Kaif, see pic

Salman Khan’s latest poster from Bharat is out and along with the actor’s look from the 70s, it also gives us first good look at Katrina Kaif’s character in the Ali Abbas Zafar film. Salman shared the new Bharat poster and wrote, “Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi ‘Madam Sir’ @katrinakaif #BharatKaJunoon.”

While Salman is dressed as a miner, Katrina is wearing a white short and beige pants. There is a map of Kuwait behind the two. It seems Salman is working at an oil rig.

Earlier, in an interview to Mid Day, Katrina had said her decision to do Bharat had nothing to do with Salman. “I read the script from start to finish in three hours and immediately called him to tell him that I loved it. I realised there was an opportunity of going the extra mile with this character. So, it had nothing to do with my friendship with Salman or Ali. In fact, Salman did not even call me after I signed the film. We met directly on the set,” she said. Katrina stepped in as the film’s lead actor after Priyanka Chopra bowed out last year due to her impeding wedding.

On Tuesday, Salman revealed his look as a circus artiste. The 53-year-old actor gave a sneak peek into how his character would look in the 60s; he was seen dressed in a white embroidered jacket teamed up with a retro style pair of sunglasses. In an earlier poster, he was seen as an old man from the 2000s.

Disha Patani who is also a part of the film can also be seen in the poster. Salman captioned the photo, “Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi!”

According to reports, the Dabangg actor will be seen in five different looks in the film spanning over a period of over 60 years, as his story runs parallel to that of India after independence.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Earlier, a teaser, unveiled in January, depicted Salman in several avatars, narrating the story of his character’s life.

This is Salman’s third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The trailer of Bharat will be out on April 24; the film will release on June 5.

