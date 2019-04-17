Katrina Kaif says signing Bharat had nothing to do with Salman Khan, their friendship

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Salman Khan in more than half a dozen films and was also rumoured to have dated him once, has claimed her upcoming film Bharat is not a result of her friendship with the Dabangg star. Katrina has said in an interview that she read the script of the film directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar in three hours and agreed to do it.

Speaking to Mid Day, Katrina said, “Ali and I are good friends, but when it comes to work, we are completely honest with each other. I read the script from start to finish in three hours and immediately called him to tell him that I loved it. I realised there was an opportunity of going the extra mile with this character. So, it had nothing to do with my friendship with Salman or Ali. In fact, Salman did not even call me after I signed the film. We met directly on the set.”

Katrina Kaif in Bharat.

Asked about the box office debacle that was her last outing, Zero, was, Katrina told the tabloid, “Right now, all my energy is focussed towards work, and when such appreciation comes your way, it feels good. The credit goes to Aanand sir [Aanand L Rai, filmmaker] who told me to trust him and helped me overcome my fears.”

New posters of the film landed online this week, building up to the trailer launch that is scheduled for April 24. The new posters showcase Salman in different avatars – while one of them showed him in a never-seen-before look of an old man, another one shows him as a young boy – the look is very similar to the actor’s look his first hit film, Maine Pyar Kiya.

Priyanka Chopra was initially supposed to essay the role that Katrina took up. Bharat was initially supposed to be a much-publicised Bollywood return for Priyanka after a successful Hollywood stint. Priyanka, however, had to drop out just weeks before the shoot began, owing to her impeding wedding with Nick Jonas. She has now completed her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, in which she will be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar.

Bharat slated to hit theatres around Eid 2019.

