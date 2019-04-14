Katrina Kaif shares new Bharat picture; returns to rustic roots in a sari and bindi. Check it out here

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who was holidaying in the Maldives recently, has shared a new picture from the sets of her upcoming film, Bharat, and we are reminded of her Raajneeti days. Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit theatres around Eid 2019.

Building up to the trailer of the film, Katrina shared the picture and wrote, “#Bharat 10 days to trailer”. The picture shows Katrina through the viewing panel of a camera, in which she is wearing a green sari; a small bindi adorns her forehead. Her hair is loosely tied in a bun and the entire look reminds us of her character from Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Ajay Devgn.

The trailer of the film will be launched on April 24 and it will also be attached to the Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame, which hits theatres on April 26 in India. Bharat will release on June 5, 2019, on the occasion of Eid.

Also read: Salman Khan to play a stylish cop in Korean film Veteran’s remake after Bharat

Details about Katrina’s role are yet to be revealed, though posters, pictures and a teaser trailer have revealed that Salman may play multiple roles, such as an aging boxer, a circus performer and a navy officer, in the film. “So Bharat for me is again, working with Ali Abbas Zafar who is one of my dearest friends but also somebody who I consider is going to be one of the biggest names in the industry in the years to come. He already is but I think he’s an exceptional talent and I’ve seen him grow and I’m so proud of him,” Katrina had earlier said about her role in Bharat.

Bharat is Salman’s third film with Ali, who previously directed him in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai - two of his biggest recent hits. It also brings Katrina and Salman together after hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, among others.

Katrina’s role was initially supposed to be essayed by Priyanka Chopra, a much-publicised Bollywood return for the actor who has been working in Hollywood of late. However, Priyanka dropped out weeks before the shoot began, owing to her wedding with singer-actor Nick Jonas. Most of her post-wedding receptions and downtime coincided with Bharat’s shooting schedule. She has now completed her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, in which she will be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 13:47 IST