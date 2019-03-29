Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan’s film: ‘The role in Bharat for me is one of the best I’ve had in my life’

Katrina Kaif, who recently finished shooting for her new film Bharat, spoke about her character in the film in an interview with Zoom TV. She said that her role in Bharat is one of the best that she has ever played in her life.

“But the role in Bharat for me is one of the best I’ve had in my life and I’m so happy and I was so filled while working on the film. Every day was exciting to go to work and to be on the sets. So I’m really very hopeful for the film and I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

She also praised the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor said that Ali would become one of the biggest names in the industry. She also called him one of her ‘dearest friends’.

“So Bharat for me is again, working with Ali Abbas Zafar who is one of my dearest friends but also somebody who I consider is going to be one of the biggest names in the industry in the years to come. He already is but I think he’s an exceptional talent and I’ve seen him grow and I’m so proud of him,” she told the entertainment channel.

Also read | Pahlaj Nihalani responds to Kangana Ranaut’s allegations: ‘She should not play with me’

Bharat stars Salman Khan as its male lead and will see the actor in various avatars including a circus artiste. In January, the makers of the film had unveiled the first teaser of the film. The one-minute and 26-second teaser showed the actor in different looks, narrating the story of his character’s life.

The trailer of the film will be launched on April 24. It will be attached to the Hollywood film -- Avengers: Endgame, which will release on April 26 in India. The film will release on June 5, 2019 on the occasion of Eid.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 11:13 IST