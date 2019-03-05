Katrina Kaif is glowing as she poses with her ‘bestest boy’ Salman Khan after Bharat wraps. See pic

Katrina Kaif has been on a photo sharing spree since Monday after her upcoming film with Salman Khan, Bharat, finally wrapped. The Ali Abbas Zafar film spanning a generation has been shot on a tight schedule and it seems the actors are feeling lighter now that the journey is partially over.

On Tuesday, Katrina shared a photo with her co-star and both cannot help but crack a big grin for the camera. Katrina wrote, “And that’s a Picture wrap on Bharat its been the most incredible & exciting character for me, the whole process of making this film has been so inspiring .....thank u @aliabbaszafar and @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife ..the bestest boys and Alvira khan ( the bestest girl).”

Katrina Kaif wasn’t the first choice to play the female lead in Bharat. She stepped in for Priyanka Chopra after she left the film. “I have enjoyed the learning process for Bharat, which was shot on a tight schedule. I have been reading a lot of scripts. I am looking at a some material that I want to develop,” she later said about the experience of working on the film.

Salman, Katrina and Zafar’s last collaboration, Tiger Zinda Hai, is one of the biggest hits of their careers.

Bharat is adapted from Korean war drama, An Ode To My Father. The film is being directed by Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri. It also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sonali Kulkarni and will release on Eid 2019.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 12:30 IST