Salman Khan to shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love story after Dabangg 3

Soon after he completes the shoot for Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will begin filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love story, reports claimed. Salman is supposed to shoot the third instalment of hit franchise, Dabangg in April on a start-to-finish schedule and wrap it up by September. He was earlier supposed to do another cop film next -- a remake of Korean film Veteran.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “Salman wasn’t keen on doing back-to back cop films. That’s why he gave the nod to Bhansali’s love story that will help him break away from his larger-than-life image and is being readied for a 2020 release. The yet-untitled action thriller will now go on the floors in the first quarter of next year.”

Salman had last worked with Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan almost 19 years ago. A source had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Inshallah might be the title of the film that will reunite Sanjay and Salman. He got the title registered last week with IMPAA. And looking at Bhansali’s working style, he might take six to nine months to complete the final draft of the script, and he may start shooting by next year, after Salman is done with his other prior commitments including his next film, Bharat.”

While both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s name is said to be in the reckoning for the leading lady, no official confirmation has been made.

Talking about the remake, the source told the tabloid, “Unlike Dabangg, this one will be majorly shot abroad with Salman stepping away from the conventional khakee avatar. It’s a big budget project and international stunt teams will design the action.”

Salman has wrapped up the final schedule of his Eid 2019 release, Bharat, which also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu. He will begin shooting for Dabangg 3 in April.

