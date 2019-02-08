Salman Khan to play a stylish cop in Korean film Veteran’s remake after Bharat

Actor Salman Khan is currently working on his next big flick titled Bharat scheduled to hit the theatres this Eid. The film’s gripping teaser has already set the mood for its release with the actor playing a larger-than-life role in the official adaptation of Korean film Ode To My Father. However, even before its release, Salman has signed another Hindi adaptation of a successful Korean film Veteran and will be seen playing an upright cop.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the character will not be like Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg but will be more stylised and contemporary.

The film will also star a younger actor with a strong screen presence as the antagonist. He will be playing the role of a young millionaire who is involved in a crime syndicate and will be seen as Salman’s enemy in the film. The source has said in the report, “It has the right blend of action, comedy and thrills. It’s a good verses bad story and the character challenges the cop throughout.”

“Several studios were looking to bring the critically-acclaimed film to Hindi cinema but Atul Agnihotri and the CEO of his banner, Nikhil Namit, bagged the rights from the Korean production house, CJ Entertainment. This film is right up Salman’s alley,” the source said.

Salman is expected to wrap Bharat soon, post which he will begin the shooting of Dabangg 3. The film is said to be shot in a tight 100-day schedule. The actor is then expected to begin work on the Veteran remake that is expected to go on floors by the year end.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 09:33 IST