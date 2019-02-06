Salman Khan’s new still from Bharat out. See it here

Co-producer of Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film Bharat, Atul Agnihotri shared another behind-the-scenes picture of Salman from the sets of the film.He took to his Instagram account to share a picture featuring the Dabangg actor, who can be seen sitting on a chair with his back to the camera and seems to be talking on phone. It appears to be one busy day from the film sets.

“#Bharat#Day90@beingsalmankhan@bharat_thefilm,” he captioned the post. The makers of Bharat recently unveiled the first teaser of the film. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser showedthe Dabangg actor in different avatars, narrating the story of his character’s life.

Interestingly, even though theteaserintroduced different shades of Salmans’ characters, it did not reveal his lead pairKatrina Kaifat all. PreviouslySalman KhanandKatrina Kaifwere seen together in the films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The upcoming film also starring Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni is a remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father. According to reports, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film isSalman Khan’s third collaboration withdirectorAli Abbas Zafarafter the 2016’s Sultan and 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai. It is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 19:30 IST