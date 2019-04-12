Salman Khan says he doesn’t endorse kissing and nudity in films, says he’s shocked at web content

Actor Salman Khan, in a new interview, has said that he will always maintain a ‘clean’ image as far as his production ventures are concerned, adding that content these days, especially on web platforms, ‘is shocking’.

Salman told DNA, “One thing is clear in my mind. I just want to make clean, entertaining films.” The actor said that because of his upbringing, he has decided to ‘move into the Barjatya zone’ with his films. Salman recently produced Notebook, in which actors Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal were launched. Previously, Salman had launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in LoveYatri.

He said, “I’m constantly wondering if I’m doing the right thing or the wrong thing because there are bizarre trends today. The kind of films that are being made (especially some of the stuff on web platforms) are shocking! I can’t even watch the stuff, but people are watching it.”

He said he understands if people want to watch such content in privacy, but he can’t manage it even when he’s alone. He said he still gets awkward when a kissing scene happens, and he’s with others. “See it whichever way you want, but I will put my heft behind clean cinema,” he said.

Salman continued, “Instead of ones and twos coming in to watch movies, I’d rather want our banner to have films where people know they will have the naughtiness, humour, action and romance, but all of us can watch them together. That’s what I want to keep it to. If there’s ever an ‘A’ rated picture, then it will be because of action. I’m not for kissing and nudity in films at all.”

Salman has two releases lined up for 2019. Eid will see the release of Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Katrina Kaif, and December’s Dabangg 3, which reunites him with Sonakshi Sinha.

