Salman Khan wraps up Dabangg 3 schedule in Maheshwar, shares a new picture

Actor Salman Khan has completed his shooting schedule in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh for his upcoming film Dabangg 3. The actor took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Sharing a picture of himself in the Chulbul Pandey mode, Salman wrote: “Finally #maheshwar schedule over #dabangg3 @prabhudheva @arbaazkhanofficial @nikhildwivedi25.” Salman looks debonaire, sporting a pair of black formal trousers and a blue shirt with Chulbul Pandey signature moustache and sunglasses. Flags flutter in the background as outlines of temples dot the screen.

There is palpable excitement among his fans for the third offering of the popular Dabangg franchise. On April 5, Salman had shared a close-up picture from the completion shoot of the song Hud Hud Dabangg of the film. As he strokes his moustache, we also see sadhus in the foreground. On April 4, Salman had shared a video clip of him reaching the shoot venue in Indore and being greeted by a sea of fans. Sharing the video, he has written, “Namaste, Salaam Alaikum, Hello and a big thank you to all my fans & the police of #madhyapradesh #maheshwar #dabangg3 @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi.” Salman was seen waving to a crowd on the banks of river Narmada.

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, who will reprise her role as Rajjo. Speaking about returning to the popular franchise, Sonakshi told PTI, “It is great to be back to ‘Dabangg’ series. I hope it continues to be made. It is first of its kind that came in 2010. It started a new trend in films. It is a cult film. It can be continued for a long time.”

Elaborating further on her character Rajjo, she said, “Rajjo is in my blood, I can play Rajjo in my sleep too. We have just started shooting, I joined the team for the title song. When a film works, the character also works. The ‘thappad se darr nahin lagta...’ dialogue worked a lot for me. Till today, people ask me to say it. It is great for a heroine to have a dialogue that has become iconic.”

Dabangg 3, being directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Arbaaz Khan, will see Kannada actor Sudeep as the antagonist. While Dabangg was directed by Anubhav Kashyap, Dabangg 2 was helmed by Arbaaz.

