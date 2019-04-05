Salman Khan makes entry as Chulbul Pandey in brand new Dabangg 3 pic. See here

Salman Khan has shared a new picture from the Indore sets of a dance number that will be seen in the upcoming film, Dabangg 3. The actor has also announced that filming on the dance number, titled Hud Hud Dabangg, has been completed.

He wrote on Twitter, “Hud Hud Dabangg song done for #dabangg3,” and tagged the film’s director, Prabhudheva, and his brother and producing partner, Arbaaz Khan. The image shows the actor, in character as Inspector Chulbul Pandey, emerging dramatically from the shadows, stroking his moustache.

Arbaaz directed the second instalment in the hit action series, which propelled Salman into a successful new phase in his career. The two Dabangg films have grossed a combined total of more than Rs 450 crore at the box office.

The first film was directed by Anubhav Kashyap, and was popular for the hit special dance number, Munni Badnaam Hui, which featured Salman’s ex sister-in-law, Malaika Arora. The second film featured a similar song sequence, this time picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan and titled, Fevicol.

Shooting for #dabangg3 on the beautiful ghats of Narmada pic.twitter.com/iuolrQhXpt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 2, 2019

Both Kareena and Katrina Kaif’s names have been floated for the dance sequence in Dabangg 3. The film reunites Salman with Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha. The actor recently debuted her look from the film, in which she reprises her role as Rajjo. Other social media posts from the film’s sets include a behind-the-scenes video and paparazzi shots.

Salman will next be seen opposite Katrina in their ambitious new drama, Bharat. The actors will reunite for the third instalment of the Tiger series as well.

