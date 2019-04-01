Salman Khan returns to home town to shoot Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha, shares details in new video

Actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s Dabangg 3, being produced by Arbaaz Khan, goes on the floors on Monday in Indore. The film is being directed by choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudheva. Salman made the announcement on Sunday by sharing a video while on the flight to Indore. He wrote, “Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial.”

The actor says in the video, “Arbaaz and me have just landed in Indore where we were both born. Then we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force.” Arbaaz also adds, “That’s right. So we are going to have our first day of shoot tomorrow. Dabangg 3 starts tomorrow!”

Sonakshi, too, gave a thumbs up to the Khan brothers as she commented on the video, “Seeeee you soooooon!!!!”

Salman will reprise his Dabangg character, Chulbul Pandey -- a bent cop who has his heart in the right place, for the third time. Sonakshi plays his wife, Rajjo in the film.

This is Salman and Sonakshi’s third film together after she made a successful Bollywood debut with Dabangg in 2010. The film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and turned out to be a blockbuster. Arbaaz had himself turned director for Dabangg 2, which also proved to be a superhit at the box office.

Actor Sonu Sood played the antagonist in Dabangg whereas Prakash Raj of Wanted fame was the villain in Dabangg 2. Kannada actor Sudeep is reportedly set to play the antagonist in Dabangg 3.

Meanwhile, Salman will now be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat scheduled to hit theatres around Eid on June 5 this year. Sonakshi is also promoting her upcoming release, Kalank. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit and is set to release on April 17.

